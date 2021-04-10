Mini-vaccination hub held in rural Brazos County Saturday

BRAZOS COUNTY, TEXAS — Reaching rural communities is crucial when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

A mini-hub in the outskirts of Brazos County is making a difference bridging the gap.

Saturday's clinic out in Benchley was the first mini-vaccination hub rural parts of Brazos County has seen.

Reaching outlying communities in Brazos County has been a goal for community leaders for some time.

"This is a strike team that originated from the Brazos Center hub and we are bringing the vaccines out to the community. We are trying to hit as many as we can," Jason Ware, Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator for Brazos County said.

Two hundred Moderna first doses were brought out to Benchley.

"A lot of the folks...they were happy we did it on a Saturday. They said it was very easy to go through the line. So it was very pleasing to hear that type of feedback," Ware added.

Volunteers were mostly responsible for the operation Saturday.

One recipient getting their dose out in Benchley was thankful a team of givers was able to get the job done, including Alex Guerra.

"There was never really anything not too far away and also not during school.. So this, on the weekend, was pretty nice and wasn't too far away," Guerra said.

Someone who was taking advantage of Saturday's unrestricted clinic, meaning residents from all counties were welcome to grab a dose, was San Antonio resident Felix Padilla.

"I was just visiting...I heard about the hub giving out shots with no appointments, so I tried to get here as fast as I could," Padilla said.

Ware says Saturday's clinic is assisting their mission in putting as many doses in arms of residents who want one and will also help them gauge the demand still left in the community.

The Brazos County hub also announced the week of May 10th will be the last week first doses will be offered at the hub.