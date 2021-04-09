Brazos County Vaccination Hub to stop administrating first doses May 10

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — The Brazos County Community Vaccination Hub has announced that the week of May 10, 2021, will be the last week that first dose vaccines will be offered at the Hub.

"We will continue to monitor the community’s demand for vaccines, in order to be good stewards of our resources, and make additional adjustments to Hub operations if needed to ensure that our resources are effectively utilized. As supplies of the vaccine across our communities and the state have increased, the demand for appointments at the Hub has begun to diminish." their media release stated.

At the time of this publication, the local vaccination hub is reporting they have given out 56,224 first doses and 25,228 second doses. This data includes both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Additionally, the Hub is making changes to its hours of operations for first doses. On Monday, April 12, and Tuesday, April 13, the Hub hours will be 10 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.

"While first doses will no longer be administered after the week of May 10, 2021, the Hub will continue operations until all second doses that are received are administered. As a reminder, there are several locations across Brazos County that also offer the vaccine, and those providers can be found on the Brazos Health District’s website." the media released added.

As of April 9, the schedule for vaccine appointments will still open up every Friday at 10 a.m. leading up to May 10.

To register, click here.