MADISON COUNTY, TX — The Madison County Sheriff's Office has located and taken into custody a man reportedly wanted for sexual assault.

In their press release, the office thanked the College Station Police Department and the citizens that provided tips, for their assistance.

This is reportedly Wesley Holdridge's second arrest since 2018 when he was charged with child neglect.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!