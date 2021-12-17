LSU QB Max Johnson transferring to Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Former LSU quarterback Max Johnson is transferring to Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-5 QB from Athens and son of ex-NFL QB Brad Johnson led LSU to victory over the Aggies in November.

After playing in 18 games with the Tigers, he joins the program with more college game experience than both Haynes King and Conner Weigman. King's time ended after a season-ending injury during Week 2.

Under NCAA rules, the Aggies have five commits/transfers left this cycle following Johnson's addition.

Jake Johnson, his younger brother and one of the top recruits in the country, previously signed with the Aggies. He plays tight end. He had originally committed to LSU.

