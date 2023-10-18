Looking for assistance this Christmas? Milam County opens applications for 14th annual Brown Santa Program

CAMERON, Texas — The Milam County Sheriff's Office is accepting applications for its 14th annual Brown Santa Program.

The program, founded by former Sheriff David Greene in 2010, provides low-income kids ages 2-12 within the county with gifts for Christmas.

To apply, residents need a Medicaid or WIC card in the child's name, a current utility bill in the resident's name, a valid Texas ID and the child's birth certificate or recent school progress report or report card.

Sheriff Mike Clore says the agency usually serves at least 250 kids but is hoping to serve even more kids this year.

"We’re hoping to get a least 300 children at a minimum this year. That’s our hope. That’s our goal. We may not reach it, we may," Clore said.

You can find the application online or at the Sheriff's Office.

Applications are due Dec. 1.

The office is also accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys at the office and monetary donations at Classic Bank or via mail.