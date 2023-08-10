Long-time BCS animal advocate Judy LeUnes retires non-profit Wienerspiel

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For the past 15 years, Judy LeUnes has been advocating for animal rights in the Brazos Valley, and has had a passion for helping those in the community.

She has sat on numerous boards and even helped improve laws to protect animals.

After many years of hard work, she is now retiring.

“My husband kept saying 'Don’t say it's retired', but we’re done, it’s through — we’re finished," LeUnes said.

For nearly two decades, LeUnes has united animal lovers across the state with her non-profit, Wienerspiel, and after staying busy for most of her life, LeUnes is ready to slow things down.

“I’m 70 now, my husband is 85, and my parents are in their 90’s. They live three hours away so it’s time to go and see them and spend time with my grandchildren," LeUnes said.

While the organization is known for its yearly dog races to raise money for animal shelters, LeUnes said it took a lot of work to make it happen.

“For 11 months out of the year, every year for 15 years, I told my family that I can’t do this or I can’t do that, so I said you know it’s just time — it does take 11 months to put this on," LeUnes said.

"I have a fantastic board, but they all work full-time.”

Jermiah O’Sullivan and his dog Vito started participating in the annual dog races in 2009. They continued until Vito died in 2021, but O’Sullivan still supports LeUnes’ efforts in the community.

“It was hard not to come to tears when I was given this, but it just meant so much to me," O'Sullivan said.

"I can look at it and just have a little smile on my face because of it. Judy knew what to do and what would mend my heart at the time.”

Kit Darling has been a close partner with LeUnes since first starting the organization, and she deeply admires her work ethic.

“Judy is a hard worker — whenever she sets her mind to something she goes at it probably 110%," Darling said.

Former reporter with 15ABC, Rebecca Fiedler-Chapman, has followed LeUnes’ advocacy work closely over the years. She believed in LeUnes' mission for pets in the community.

“Anytime she did anything to advocate for animals — that’s something I’m very passionate about," Fiedler-Chapman said.

"Sharing anything to do with animals — if there’s an idea an animal may benefit from it or people may hear it and act out to help, always made me feel good. It’s sad to see it gone.”