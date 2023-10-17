Local cooks win at Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo's BBQ cook-off & steak competitions

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo kicked off this past weekend.

Dozens of teams from across the state competed in the 2nd annual BBQ and steak cook-off contests.

Out of 33 teams, the South Texas Stampede placed 8th overall in barbecue and nearly placed Top 10 in brisket at the No. 11 spot.

Head cook Al Hanna says his team — newly established in 2022 — went up against some of the best in Texas.

“You’re getting people from out of state and different cities in Texas," Hanna said. "They’re seasoned professional cooks, and to compete against that and to do well in your hometown means so much.

"We do everything we can for everyone to succeed in the food sport. It’s nervous in the beginning but to perform very well in both steak and barbecue is pretty freakin’ awesome.”

Hanna says most of his team will be competing in Fort Worth for the State Cookoff Association’s (SCA) World Steak Championship in March 2024.

More information on the South Texas Stampede and their efforts in the community can be found HERE: https://www.stxstampede.com/