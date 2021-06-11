LIST: Who qualifies for medical marijuana program in Texas, following SB 1535

AUSTIN, TX — On June 10, Governor Greg Abbott announced he would be signing into law, SB 1535, effectively expanding the state's medical-marijuana program.

So who qualifies and what products will be available to them?

To begin, prior to this legislation, only about 6,000 Texans are registered in the state program.

Under SB 1535, Texas residents diagnosed with any of the following conditions by a physician, now qualify to register:

Epilepsy

A seizure disorder

Multiple sclerosis

Spasticity

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Autism

Cancer

Post-traumatic stress disorder

An incurable neurodegenerative disease

A medical condition that is approved for a research program under Subchapter F, Chapter 487, Health and Safety Code, and for which the patient is receiving treatment under that program

When launched in 2015, Texas only included patients with intractable epilepsy. Two years later, the program was expanded to include patients with seizure disorders, multiple sclerosis, and cancer deemed terminal.

Despite efforts by local activists, people with chronic pain were removed from this list approved by the House, following amendments by the Texas Senate.

Additionally, patients that are still minors or lack the mental capacity to provide informed consent can have a parent, legal guardian, or conservator provide informed consent on their behalf to receive a prescription.

Prior to SB 1535, the state cap on THC, or the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis, was set at 0.5%, making Texas's medical marijuana program one of the most restrictive in the entire Nation.

Originally, the Texas House was looking to increase the THC cap to 5%.

However, a committee substitute from Senator Charles Schwertner of District 5 dropped the cap back down to 1%.

For context, most cannabis products known to produce a 'high' after consumption, often have a THC content of 15-20% and upwards.

At 1%, it's unlikely such strains will produce a 'high', but rather a calming effect similar to CBD that was legalized under the Hemp Farming Act of 2018.

Sen. Schwertner, a Republican, represents the majority of the Brazos Valley and outlying counties, including Brazos, Freestone, Grimes, Leon, Limestone, Madison, Milam, Robertson, Walker, and Williamson.

This bill will also create a medical cannabis research program under the purview of Texas Health and Human Services.

To find a licensed doctor for a prescription, read here.

SB 1535 will takes effect September 1, 2021.

