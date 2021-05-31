Governor Abbott reacts to ending of 87th Legislative Session, calls for special session

AUSTIN, TX — On May 31, Governor Abbott released a statement regarding the conclusion of the 87th regular Legislative Session in Texas.

After failing to pass several top GOP items, Governor Abbott confirmed there will now be a special session, stating, that new voting laws and bail policies are 'must-pass emergency items'.

This news comes after House Democrats collectively walked out Sunday night, effectively making it impossible to give final approval to Senate Bill 7, a top GOP voting bill that would tighten the state's election laws, before the midnight deadline.

In response, Governor Abbott wrote via Twitter that he would be vetoing the section of the state budget that funds the legislative branch.

Prior to this, GOP lawmakers were able to successfully pass several of their items, such as border patrol funding, granting COVID-19 liability protections for businesses, and allowing churches to remain in the case of another pandemic.

While unconfirmed, it's possible Republicans will attempt to use this special session to reintroduce several bills. Including, laws that would legally label parents that allow their trans/non-binary child to medically pause puberty, as child abusers.

"I expect legislators to have worked out their differences prior to arriving back at the Capitol so that they can hit the ground running to pass legislation related to these emergency items and other priority legislation. During the special session, we will continue to advance policies that put the people of Texas first." wrote Governor Abbott.

To read the full press release, read here.

