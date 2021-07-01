LIST: 4th of July activities in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Morning Activities

Old Fashioned 4th of July in Heritage Park - Brazos Heritage Society

Start the morning off at Heritage Park in Bryan's Eastside Historic District. From 9:30 A.M. to noon, attendees will get to experience a flag raising, children's parade, patriotic and popular music, refreshments at old-fashioned prices, and multiple exhibit booths.

This event is open to the entire community and all ages are welcome. Dogs will be welcome to join their families so long as they remained leashed.

BCS Firecracker 5K - Brazos Running Company

Join the family-friendly BCS Firecracker 5K. Run or walk the course through the College Hill subdivision. Refreshments will include watermelon, apple pie, and beer. Each participant will receive a cotton race tee to commemorate the event. All proceeds will go directly to Mercy Project to help free enslaved children in Ghana Africa

The event will take place at 8 A.M. from the Center Station shopping center (right in front of Brazos Running Company), into the historic College Hills neighborhood, and back. The race is designed for runners and walkers of all ages, and we invite you to gather your friends, family, neighbors, and coworkers to join us.

Packet Pickup will be from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M., July 3rd at Brazos Running Company, and for our out-of-town runners from 6:30-7:30 AM on July 4 at the start line.

The race fee is only $30 for adults, $25 for students, or $80 per family of up to five people.

Online registration for the 2021 BCS Firecracker 5K closes July 2 at midnight.

To register, click here.

Daytime Activities

Star, Spangled, Stella Pool Party - Lake Walk

Over at The Stella Hotel, attendees can enjoy a special food and drink menu inspired by the Fourth of July.

Lawn games and music will be going on all afternoon as well. Those looking to attend without being a guest at the hotel may do so by purchasing a day pass right here; this will also cover parking.

The event will run from 12 to 5 P.M. and passes start at $25 per adult, $15 per child, and infants may enter free.

Afternoon Activities

Fourth of July Concert - Century Square:

Over at Century Square, locals can enjoy patriotic performances from 3 to 5 P.M. directly on The Green. According to the event posting, surrounding restaurants will be open for lunch, dinner, and drinks. Garage parking will be free all day.

Concert Roster:

3:00: America the Beautiful by the singing Cadets

3:20: Presentation of flags and pledge of allegiance by Trail Life Troop 1525

3:30: National Anthem sung by Abbey & Scott Kunkle

3:35 - 5:30 PM: Brazos Authority playing all the best American and Patriotic songs

Fourth of July Hangout at Cyndy's Hawg Hangout

This family event is in its 14th year and is designed to honor those who have served our country. According to the event posting, there will be a 2-hour firework show and free food. Laid out over 3-acres there will be free parking and camping available. Attends are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

The event will feature the musical styling of Outlaws and Orphans, a country-rock band from Brazos.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”