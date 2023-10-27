Library meet-and-greet program helps Caldwell home-schooled students make friends

CALDWELL, Texas — Once Cordelia Hilberling folds up her bed, gets dressed and eats breakfast, then, it's off to school.

"We usually start with math first, and after we do english or math and we’ll do history, and after history we’ll have lunch, and after lunch we have science and after science we have reading," Hilberling said.

But she doesn't leave her house; she's home-schooled.

However, this Thursday, she broke her routine at her first trip to the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library's Home-school Meet and Greet Program.

"I’m nervous but excited cause I’ve met a few kids that I’ve already met before," Hilberling said.

Nationally, homeschooling has risen about 30% since 2019, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it's not too often home-schooled students like Hilberling get to meet students their age like in public schools.

It's one reason the library started the program over a year ago.

"We want to create some programs just for them because it’s difficult for them to find something that exists. They can’t use the school system, so we try to meet a need that hasn’t been met before," saud Heidi Frazier, the library and community service manager.

The library hosts the program on the last Thursday every month each with a different activity.

This month students played board and card games and even practiced their math skills in preparation of the Burleson County Concerned Citizens for Better Education's first math bee on Dec. 9.

Hilberling mainly played UNO with a few kids, but she's happy to connect with other students.

"It’s really exciting because I get to play with someone who I know and who I’m gonna more than likely get to know more," Hilberling said.