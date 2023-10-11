Library, community organizations offer educational initiatives for kids, adults in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Texas — Atlanna Thomas never saw herself being anything more than a high school drop-out.

"I used to live in Louisiana, and I was having a hard time high school and I decided to drop out, and my Mammie [grandmother] took me in," Thomas said.

But that was until she earned her GED through the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library's education programs.

It is one of the many educational initiatives in Caldwell.

The library offers classes every Tuesday and Thursday, teaching subjects like math and reading.

Library Community Services Manager Heidi Frazier says the goal of the program is to educate as many people as possible.

"The need is there. The need’s in the community. There are some adults who are struggling with some basic skills. That’s why we got it started," Frazier said.

The program has been in the city on and off for years, according to Frazier, but the library brought it back virtually in 2020, partnering with Region 6, the Brazos Valley Council of Governments and Blinn College.

The program keeps growing, seeing more participants and graduates like Thomas who earned her GED in three months.

But Frazier says graduating from the program isn't just an indicator of success, but taking the chance to attend the class is, too.

"Anyone and everyone who participates in any of our classes and programs, they're all a success story because the hardest part I think especially as an adult is walking through the door," she said.

One example of this success is Elbert Obertzwho is 90-years-old and pursuing his GED.

He started the program in May, and it's reminding him of his time in high school.

"This library reminds me of my school days, and I really realize how much i did learn or didn’t learn," Obertz said.

He hesitant to join the program at first, concerned if he'll be able to concentrate due to having dyslexia.

But he enjoys learning.

"I'm really enjoying the classes, and if I never take get to take the test, the GED, it's time well spent," he said.

As for Thomas, she doesn't know what she'll do next, but she has the confidence to do anything now that she has her GED.

"A benefit would be a lot of self-worth has been put into me. Not only that, it gives me so many more opportunities," Thomas said.

The library also offers ESL classes to learn second languages, a computer skills class and is planning to offer workforce education.

At Caldwell ISD, residents a part of the Caldwell Education and Leadership Foundation are also hosting their own educational initiative, too, raising money for students who have dyslexia.

They're selling casseroles to raise money for scholarships and extra support in the classroom.

The program "Dine for Dyslexia" started five years ago, and president and founder of the organization Marsha Kocurek says they've raised about $10,000 since its creation.

They sell casseroles for about $24 each and drop them off in the community.

"It's been a really big hit in our community," she said. "It gives them a way to give back but also get a delicious meal."

All the funds go to students who attend Caldwell ISD in the form of scholarships and a support teachers.

"Some parents got together and said let’s promote dyslexia awareness in October to show our kids that we are there for them and we want the best for them," Kocurek said.

She says students who have dyslexia don't often receive the help they need in the classroom.

The goal of the initiative is to raise awareness and boost students' confidence like Thomas'.

"We’re mainly raising awareness. Few people even teachers don’t even know what dyslexia is or how to help them," Kocurek said.

To sign up for the library's programs, you can call the library directly.

To support "Dine for Dyslexia," you can donate through the Caldwell Education and Leadership Foundation's website.