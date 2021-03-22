Leftover COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Brazos Center opening to the public

BRYAN, TX — According to the Brazos Center Vaccine HUB, appointments for the week of March 22 will open to the entire community today at 5 P.M.

"All of a sudden, it's not as urgent to people anymore, but here's the thing, when we get 5,000 from the state, we have to give them out," Peggi Goss, VP Community Impact shared with 25 News.

"We are seeing a lot of no-shows, a lot of people scheduling and then canceling right after, and it's probably due to the fact other places like Walmart have it now. People see other locations having it, and want to select what's most convenient for them at the moment," Goss added.

Goss also wanted to clarify, Brazos Valley parents, children have not been approved for the vaccines being distributed at the Hub.

"It's 18 and over, we can't vaccinate anyone under 18," Goss explained.

At the time of this writing, the Brazos Vaccine Hub is reporting over 340 first-dose appointments are available on March 23 and at least 500 are open for March 24.

Anyone currently qualifying in the state of Texas may schedule with them for their first-dose before 5 P.M.

After 5 P.M. all remaining slots will be open to the public for anyone 18-years-old and above, interested, in scheduling an appointment.

To register, click here!

