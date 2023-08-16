Grimes County schools protecting students and staff with the Guardian Program

NAVASOTA, Texas — "Having the Guardian Plan in place is just another layer of protection for the ones we care about the most," one local parent said.

Navasota Independent School District is starting its school year this week. It's working closely with teachers to continue keeping all of its campuses safe.

House Bill 3 requires schools across Texas to have an armed guard, but Navasota Independent School District is taking it a step further with the Guardian Program. This is the sixth year trained educators across Grimes County can carry handguns on campuses.

Ronnie Gonzalez as a child in middle school and said it's comforting having more than one person protecting his child and others.

"I think having this additional layer bring a sense of security for schools, for teachers, for staff, and for parents," Gonzales said.

Even if someone has a license to carry, Dr. Stu Musick, the Superintendent for Navasota ISD, said they are not automatically allowed to be a guardian. He said it's a rigorous process and only for those who are comfortable with carrying a handgun.

"Part of that vetting process, the application, the psychological evaluation, also makes sure that you're identifying the right fit and personnel for a program like this," Musick said.

Gonzales said he is always telling his kid to be aware of their surrounding and pay attention to what's happening at school.

"If students are acting differently or talking about a situation, they need to share it with a principal or teacher," Gonzales said.

Just because the guardian program is in place, the superintendent of schools and parents want to remind students as well as teachers, if you see something, say something.