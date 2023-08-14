Brazos Valley feeling the heat: School districts keeping students safe in high temperatures

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas — Whether a student is in band, the fine arts, or athletics, the heat is causing some school districts across the Brazos Valley to reconsider how much time and when students can be outside.

When dealing with high temperatures, Zach Sesters turns staying hydrated into a game for his nephew — knowing it’s vital to stay healthy in the heat.

"Every time you have a heat injury it gets worse and worse the next time," Sesters said.

"You're more prone to have them the next time, so if we stop it early, it raises the robustness of everybody."

Due to excessively hot days, this year, Bryan ISD is implementing a Heat Safety Protocol Plan by using the Wetbulb Globe Temperatures System.

KXXV Meterologist, Josh Johns, says there's a lot of factors for monitoring conditions in this way, like wind, humidity, and the angle of the sun.

"We use that to determine just how much stress is being caused on the body, and come up with guidelines of how you can apply that to like let's say extracurricular activities," Johns said.

Hearne ISD officials say they are also putting limits to how long students are outdoors, and Navasota ISD says it's changing evening practices to the morning.

Sesters encourages everyone to find unique ways to stay cool.

"Lots and lots of frozen drinks, slushies, frozen fruit cubes inside of drinks."

Bryan ISD wants to remind parents to send a refillable bottle of water with their child to school everyday.