Junior League of BCS celebrates 41 years of service, impact on community

BRYAN, Texas — The Junior League of Bryan-College Station is celebrating 41 years of service to the community.

Five women, Peggy Gillam, Ann Wiatt, Betty Westbrook, Lunette Stacy and Donna LaMar founded the organization in 1982, creating a space for women and a way to serve the community.

Over the past four decades, the all-women's organization devoted to service has devoted over 300,000 hours of service and has contributed more than $4 million of direct financial support to the community.

Teachers like Lindsey Mikulec who teaches at Kemp Carver Elementary School in Bryan say the organization made a big impact in their classrooms.

Sometimes, her students can't afford school supplies, but she is able to provide them through help from the organization’s "Stuff the Bus" program.

"We have students that come in on meet the teacher night that don’t have school supplies, and being able to say, 'Hey it’s okay if you don’t have school supplies because we have an organization in our community that has provided that for you,'" Mikulec said.

She says she plans to continue to support the organization and even became a member herself.

"It just takes the weight off the student, the parent, the teacher in that situation and know that it’s covered," Mikulec said.

The organization has even impacted its own members like President LeeAnn Pickett, teaching her leadership and personal and professional development skills.

She joined 10 years ago after graduating from Texas A&M.

"I wanted a way to meet other people in the community but also a way to give back and feel like my time had meaning, and that I was doing something impactful," Pickett said.

She remembered her father telling her to always choose something to do that made her happy, and she found that happiness in the league.

Now, serving as president of the organization, she’s participated in initiatives like "Stuff the Bus," collecting and distributing school supplies to teachers throughout the school year and is even implementing new programs like “Load the Locker,” which will collect and provide hygiene items for teens through Chrissy’s Closet at College Station ISD and Project Hope at Bryan ISD.

The organization has even provided after-school programs, community grants and scholarships to high school students.

She says the organization is looking forward to the next 40 years.

"I hope that it lasts forever, and I really think our community supports us, and we support the community," Pickett said.

The organization will hold its "Find the Good Day" event Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kendra Scott in College Station to reflect on its impact.

The event is open to the public and 20% of all proceeds will go toward the organization.

You can support the Junior League by attending its new member informational session on Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m., donate and attend its charity ball.