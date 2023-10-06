Johnny Manziel's 'Money Bar' open for business in College Station, signs autographs for fans

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Johnny Manziel has officially opened ‘Money Bar’ in the Northgate District in College Station.

Friday afternoon, Manziel visited the bar to sign autographs to students and the community ahead of a notorious football game weekend, the Aggies versus Alabama.

“I’m going to get this signed, and this shirt signed as well,” said Texas A&M Student, Richard Linder. “Maybe even my arm."

Dozens of Texas A&M students stood in line with items they wanted signed by former football player, Johnny Manziel. He offered autographs from 4 to 6 p.m.

The bar has been open for about a week, and Manziel says he’s excited to connect with the community.

“I’m spending as much time as I can here, bringing as much publicity to the bar,” Johnny Manziel said.

"Also, getting a chance to sign some autographs for students, for fans and for people around College Station. It’s something I want to continuously do and it’s something I want to make the most of time while I’m here.”

For anyone who missed the signing, Manziel will be at the Aggies vs. Alabama game at Kyle Field and at Money Bar after the game.

Manziel says he will be in town for every Aggie Football home game.