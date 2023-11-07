Java Love Bus owners reflect on success, new Somerville location 1 year after opening in Snook

SOMERVILLE, Texas — Ryan Shipp's and his wife's Christina dream of opening a coffee shop started as just an idea years ago.

After seeing their friend's business success, they started the Java Love Bus, selling at festivals in Round Top until leaving College Station and establishing a location in Snook.

But now, as the couple move on to their next location in Somerville for the first time on Monday, that idea is now a successful reality.

"The business has kind of grown a little bit as we have just listened to the customers who kind of told us what they want," Shipp said.

Now, their clientele is growing.

"Whether we have been in Snook or Somerville or over in Caldwell, people have recognized us," he said.

That growth is not uncommon for mobile businesses, according to Susan Mott, the director of the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce.

"If you're mobile, you can go to events here and there, all throughout the county, all throughout Brazos Valley, so it really does make it a little bit more easier, I think, to establish a clientele," Mott said.

"These days with social media, you're able to hone in on who your favorite traveling boutique is or if your boutique is going to be at this event this month."

Nationally, more businesses are moving toward mobile business since there are less costs associated with a owning a brick-and-mortar store front.

The food truck industry has grown 16.8 percent per year between 2017 and 2022, according to IBSWorld, though this industry isn't common in Burleson County.

But Shipp says their success didn't come without challenges.

"We like to try to camp out in places weeks at at a time to try to establish a customer base a little bit. It's always a challenge," Shipp said.

"It's challenging to do all the inspections, to comply with any regulations for the county and cities."

But Shipp plans to keep the business primarily in Burleson County, keeping its location in Somerville for a few months.

He plans to eventually open two more mobile units and eventually a cafe.

"Burleson County is kind of our home base," Shipp said.

His advice to others with dreams like his is to focus on the people and ask for help.

"You get out there and make mistakes, which you're gonna do that, but you're going to learn a lot from the people you serve, so it's all about the people," Shipp said.

The business will be open Monday through Friday in the Brookshire Brother's parking lot.

Hours will vary, but Shipp encourages people to check their social media for updated times and locations.