HVAC systems require maintenance, cleaning twice a year to prevent bacteria

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — If you haven't gotten your heating and cooling system serviced in years, you may want to schedule a cleaning.

Rebekah Hatcher, the owner and manager of Aire Serv in College Station, has kept HVAC systems cleaned for 20 years.

She says most people don't notice a bacterial growth until it starts growing on the walls and vents of their homes.

"Most people don’t know or don’t pay attention to their HVAC system on a day to day unless it’s not working," Hatcher said.

She says most growth happens in the summer when units are cool, dark and moist.

She recommends getting HVAC systems serviced two times per year to prevent the growth of bacteria.

"We say, if you’re getting your system maintained every six months, it doesn’t really matter if you get it done in the spring and in the fall versus the summer and the winter as long as you’re getting it done every six months," Hatcher said.

She says helping customers with prevention is something she enjoyed doing over the past 20 years.

“It’s always a win whenever I am able to spend that time on the phone or at a customer’s home, and they get a better understanding about their HVAC system.”

Hatcher says you should call a local HVAC company if you notice a growth on your wall or changes in your air quality.