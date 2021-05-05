How to apply for the Brazos County Emergency Rental Assistance Program

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Brazos County Rental Assistance Program is still accepting applications for residents who need help paying rent due to financial hardships caused by COVID-19.

According to the Brazos County website, Texas renters in Brazos County can apply for these emergency funds to pay current and past due rent and utility bills. At the time of this publication, it is estimated that $6 million in rental assistance will be available until the end of September. After which, no new or incomplete applications will be accepted or considered.

Both landlords and tenants can apply – even if the landlord has already sued for eviction in a local court.

How to qualify:

Households must have incomes at or below 80% of the Area Median Income for Brazos County The qualifying income would depend on how many people live in the household 1 person- $38,550 2 people- $44,050 3 people- $49,550 4 people- $55,050 5 people- $59,500 6 people- $63,900 7 people- $68,300 8 people- $72,700

of the Area Median Income for Brazos County The Rental Assistance Program can help renters with the following costs starting as far back as March 13, 2020

Past due, current, and up to 3 months of expected rent costs all qualify. After the initial 3 months of forward assistance, you can apply for 3 additional months of assistance, if funds are still available

How to apply:

1) Ensure you have all the required documents. For a full list, click here

2) Fill out the tenant application, available right here

3) Fill out the tenant certification form, available right here

4) Fill out the landlord form and certification, available right here

5) Email completed forms to erap@brazoscountytx.gov

During their May 4th commissioner meeting, County Judge Peters stated applications are taking longer to process because of incomplete applications being submitted.

For more information or to apply, call 979-361-4666 or visit BrazosCountyTX.gov

