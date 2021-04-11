Brazos County Rental Assistance Program begins accepting applications April 12

The Brazos County Rental Assistance Program will begin accepting applications this week for residents who need help paying rent because of financial hardships caused by COVID-19.

The emergency funds are available to help Texas renters pay current and past due rent and utility bills, according to the Brazos County website.

The program will begin accepting applications on April 12th at 8 a.m. CST.

Both landlords and tenants can apply – even if the landlord has already sued for eviction in local court.

Households must have incomes at or below 80% of the Area Median Income and meet other eligibility requirements.

The Rental Assistance Program can help renters with the following costs starting as far back as March 13, 2020:

Past due, current and up to 3 months of expected rent costs

After the initial 3 months of forward assistance, you can apply for 3 additional months of assistance if funds are still available

For more information or to apply, call 979-361-4666 or visit BrazosCountyTX.gov