HillTop Lakes celebrates their 4th annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza

NORMANGEE, Texas — If you are still in search of Easter plans this weekend, HillTop Lakes is celebrating their 4th annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza with a full day of activities for the family on Saturday, April 16th, and it’s free!

25 News spoke with their director of activities, GiGi Hotzen, and learned what you can expect.

“So we’re going to have a race starting at 8 a.m., vendor booths are going to open at 9:30 a.m., food trucks open at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. the Easter egg hunt is going to start and at 12 p.m. we are going to have firetruck water games,” said Hotzen.

Aside from the Easter activities, there will be a variety of vendors for you to enjoy as well.

“We’ll have a lot of baked goods, European imports, Indian imports, and local honey,” said Hotzen. “We’ve got some t-shirts designers, we’ve got some people coming from the school doing some fundraisers selling keychains, we have some jewelry makers, hat makers, we have a little bit of everything.”

HillTop Lakes has seen about three to four hundred members of the community come out to the Easter Egg-Stravaganza, but they are looking forward to a larger crowd this year, especially with over 25 vendors present.

There will be plenty of goodies in store for the family and if you are interested in attending, HillTop Lakes is located at 3 Hilltop Drive, Hilltop Lakes, TX 77871.