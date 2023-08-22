High temperatures welcome students back to Texas A&M's campus on first day of classes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Samantha Woravka knew something was wrong when she started feeling nauseous while watching other marching bands perform in high school.

"I did not bring enough water," Woravka said.

"I did not sit in the shade nearly long enough."

She experienced heat exhaustion.

Now, as a sophomore at Texas A&M University, she always tries to carry water and practice heat safety when she’s on campus to avoid that feeling.

Texas A&M Emergency Management Specialist Amanda Fox says not every student knows how to stay safe in triple digit temperatures.

"Majority of our students, I believe, are from Texas, so we’re used to the heat, but that doesn’t necessarily make it easier for anybody," Fox said.

Almost 40 Prairie View A&M students were hospitalized for heat-related illness during orientation Friday.

Temperatures on Sunday reached about 112°, breaking the 1903 record for the hottest day in August, with a heat advisory in effect.

Fox says students can prevent illness by following heat safety tips like staying hydrated and monitoring themselves for symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

"Being aware, especially being aware of signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion are a big deal," she said.

Symptoms of heat stroke include having a strong, rapid pulse, not sweating, experiencing extreme dizziness and confusion, and symptoms of heat exhaustion include excessive sweating, having a faint pulse, vomiting and feeling weak, dizzy or nauseated.

Students who are experiencing heat exhaustion need to go re-hydrate slowly with a sports drink or water, but students experiencing heat stroke symptoms should dial 9-1-1.

To prevent illness, she advises students to wear loose-fitting and light-weight clothing.

Students can use umbrellas, walk through buildings when possible, limit strenuous activity and try to limit sun exposure.

Woravka says she uses most of these tips, and she has a few of her own like mapping out her route before leaving.

However, she says she sometimes has to deal with the heat.

"For a lot of stretches of campus, there’s no trees," Woravka said.

"You’re just going to walk on the pavement, and it’s going to be hot as heck."