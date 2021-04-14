Hero Homecoming: DPS Trooper Tovar to be released from the hospital

MADISONVILLE, TX — After being hospitalized for nearly an entire week, DPS Trooper Tovar is scheduled to be discharged this Wednesday afternoon.

KRHD 25 New confirmed with the North Zulch Fire Department, that Trooper Tovar will be flying from Austin and landing at the Madisonville Airport around 2:30 P.M.

Civilians are being reminded they will not be allowed to the airport.

Rather, local law enforcement is encouraging people wishing to cheer Trooper Tovar on his way home, to line up along FM 1452 East nearby.

At the time of the shooting, DPS Trooper Tovar had served as a full-time peace officer for 3 years and 10 months. According to his personal status report, Trooper Tovar first graduated from the academy back in 2017.

Trooper Tovar was injured on April 8 while on-duty at the mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan.

If you are interested in making a donation, the Texas DPS Troopers Foundation is raising money to assist the Tovar family during this time.

