Haynes King named starting quarterback for Texas A&M: Report

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — He's back!

That's right, for the second consecutive Fall, Haynes King will be the starting quarterback for Texas A&M, news outlets reported.

As first published by TexAgs', the third-year sophomore from Longview beat out LSU transfer Max Johnson and freshman Conner Weigman for the starting spot.

The Aggies are set to open the 2022 season on Sept. 3, facing up against Sam Houston State at Kyle Field.

Kickoff for the Aggies' first home game of the season is set for 11 a.m. CT.

Last season, King sustained a broken leg against Colorado in what ended as a 10 to 7 victory for the Aggies.

Stats-wise, King has completed 24 of 39 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns.

He's also recorded rushing 67 yards on 12 attempts.

This is King's third year in the system, meanwhile, both Johnson and Weighman have been learning it for several months.