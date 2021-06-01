Free Fishing Day in Texas this Saturday, June 5

AUSTIN, TX — Its official fishers, this upcoming Saturday on June 5 will be Free Fishing Day in Texas!

On this day, any Texan wishing to fish on any public waterbody in the state can do so without a fishing license.

“We hope those trying fishing on this special day will also learn that purchasing a license is an act of conservation." shared Craig Bonds, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Inland Fisheries Director in their press release. "A fishing license purchase is one of the simplest and most effective ways people can support fisheries science and management.”

Fun fact!

Did you know that 100% of fishing license fees go to TPWD for on-the-ground conservation efforts such as fish stocking? For more information on licensing, visit the TPWD licenses page.

To learn more about the basics of fishing with tips and a variety of videos. Resources for how to get started, safety, supplies and gear, casting and baiting, and cleaning and storing fish, visit the TPWD Learn to Fish webpage.

Lastly, three state parks will offer special events on June 5.

Fort Boggy State Park will host the “Summer Bash Kids Fish”, Sheldon Lake State Park & Environmental Learning Center will offer the “Catfish Corral”, and Bonham State Park will host a “Family Fishing” event.

Finally, although June 5 is designated as Free Fishing Day in Texas, fishing is free year-round at every Texas State Park.

To learn more about Free Fishing Day at TakeMeFishing.org.

If you plan on fishing in federal waters, keep in mind that a license is needed for the private recreational angler red snapper season-opening, June 1.

