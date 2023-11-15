Dozens gather for annual Veterans Day event in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Texas — The VFW 4458 Post hosted its annual Veterans Day event last week on Friday morning at the Caldwell Civic Center.

Dozens of residents showed up honor local veterans.

They heard remarks from retired captains and local leaders and performances from the Caldwell ISD band, Honeybees and Hornet Harmony.

They even performed traditions like shooting three volleys to honor deceased veterans.

Burleson County Veterans Service Officer Franklin Karasek said the organization holds it every year.

"One of my captains who came to speak, he's now a retired general. He made a comment. He said, 'Nobody does Veterans Day like small-town Americans,' so that's why we do it. We keep up our tradition," Karasek said.

The post will hosted its annual Veterans Day Dance from on Saturday.