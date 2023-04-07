Destination Bryan announces the return of The Downtown Bryan Street & Art Fair

Destination Bryan is pleased to announce the Downtown Bryan Street and Art Fair [destinationbryan.com] will be taking place on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on W. 26th Street between Main Street and Parker Avenue.

The Downtown Bryan Street & Art Fair is an annual event taking place during Texas A&M Family Weekend.

From steamroll printmaking, a plein air paint out, dozens of artists, live music, and new to Art Fair — a seminar education tent showcasing book binding, canvas wrapping, yarn dyeing, and more — this event is perfect for the entire family.

The highlight of the day will be mural artist, Anat Ronen [anatronen.com], from Houston. Anat will create an interactive 3D mural in the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church parking lot off 26th Street. You can observe her bringing the mural to life and then have the opportunity to take photos with the 3D mural.

In addition to live art demonstrations, there will be steamroller printmaking sponsored by Sunstate Equipment in the alley located next to The Village Cafe, live music and performances at the intersection of 26th Street and Bryan Avenue, educational demonstrations at the seminar tent, free kids craft activities, and more!

Back again this year is the Budding Artist Tent sponsored by The Frame Gallery [facebook.com]. The Budding Artist tent will feature local artists from the Brazos Valley. This tent will be located on Bryan Avenue in front of The Frame Gallery.

Downtown Bryan Street and Art Fair 2021



Live acoustic music will provide entertainment for art fair attendees throughout the day featuring local singer songwriters including Joey McGee [joeymcgee.com]. Attendees can also grab a bite to eat or go shopping at one of the many Downtown Bryan businesses.

Admission is free and participants are encouraged to spend the day and experience all that Downtown Bryan has to offer. As a recognized Texas Cultural District, Downtown Bryan actively fosters the arts and culture. This fair continues to build on that by inviting local and regional artists to support the rebirth that is occurring downtown.