Downtown Street and Art Fair back on in Bryan after 2 years of cancelations

BRYAN, TEXAS — A signature event in the Bryan College Station community that has been on pause the last two years was back on Saturday.

The Downtown Street and Art Fair in downtown Bryan, hosted by Destination Bryan, is in an event that traditionally takes place around Texas A&M's family weekend in April each year.

The event has been going on for over 12 years. The event was canceled the last 2 years, due to weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, but was back on in 2021.

From traditional art, pottery, handmade jewelry and everything in-between, organizers say it was a great day to showcase local vendors who may have missed these types of opportunities to showcase their homemade crafts.

"This is one of those bigger ones coming back for 2021. I know they are really excited. I know a lot of them said they haven't been to a show in a long time or a festival or an event of any kind, so they are excited to show what they have created while at home and this is a great day and the weather is absolutely perfect," Abigal Noel, Public Relations and Communications Manager for Destination Bryan said.

It's a busy time in Aggieland with tons of families in town celebrating ring day and Texas A&M's family weekend.