CSISD leaders, College Station City Council discusses school choice bill, other issues during joint meeting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Leaders from College Station ISD, like the Board of Trustees and superintendent and the College Station City Council, are rebuilding their relationship.

The two entities met at 3 p.m. Thursday at City Hall to discuss future ways to collaborate and goals of both the city and district.

They discussed issues surrounding the new bills like the school choice bill, which would allow parents to use state funds to pay for private schools, and they discussed ways to increase student population growth, retention and safety.

It's the first time the two entities met in years.

But Superintendent Tim Harkrider said the relationship can help them with long-term planning and even more use of College Station facilities.

"It makes our school district better, which in turn strengthens our city. I think those relationships need to be strong, and I think today was a great meeting and a great sign of the future of College Station," Harkrider said.

Both the district and city council are planning to meet again.