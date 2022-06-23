Watch Now
COVID-19 vaccines now available for tots in the Brazos Valley

Posted at 3:01 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 16:05:41-04

BRYAN, Texas — COVID-19 vaccines are now available for children ages 6 months to 4 years old in the Brazos Valley, health officials said.

The Brazos County Health District has confirmed that it has been authorized to administer both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

The vaccines will be available Monday through Friday, from the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and then resuming at 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To get vaccinated, anyone interested will simply have to show up at the office located at 201 North Texas Avenue in Bryan, Texas.

No appointment will be necessary, health officials said.

Parents and guardians are also encouraged to get their boosters when visiting.

