Cooks Point Volunteer Fire Department buys new tanker

CALDWELL, Texas — The Cooks Point Volunteer Fire Department received a new fire pumper-tanker Wednesday with help from community donations.

The $372,000 tanker is equipped with a 3,000-gallon water tank and a foamer.

Fire Chief Larry Odstrcil says the department decided to upgrade after using their old 2,500-gallon tanker since 2011.

He says it will help firefighters control fires quicker.

"We cover 75 square miles of territory, and there's no fire hydrants in the area, so we gotta take the water with us," Odstrcil said.

"We deal with a lot of oil well fires, structure fires. When you're out in the middle of nowhere being able to carry more water with you to the location, right off the bat, is a plus."

To further support the fire department, donations can be mailed to the department at 300 FM 1362 S., Caldwell, Texas 77836.