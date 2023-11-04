Congressman Pete Sessions to honor Cameron veteran for community service

CAMERON, Texas — Congressman Pete Sessions will award the Congressional Veterans Commendation to army veteran, Jerry Lee Lorton, Saturday.

He served as a first class sergeant in the U.S. Army for two decades, beginning his duty in Atlanta at 20-years-old.

Since then, he has been on five overseas tours to the Persian Gulf War and Korea and awarded for his expert marksmanship with the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal with two bronze service stars, Master Aircraft Crewman Badge and an Air Assault Badge.

After his retirement in 1997, Lorton served as at volunteer firefighter at the Cameron Volunteer Fire Department, a deacon and security team member at Grace Church and a bus driver at Cameron ISD.

He even serves as the Commander of the Cameron Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2010.

Lorton will receive the award at 3:30 p.m. in Taylor.