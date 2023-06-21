College Station police investigate fatal stabbing at Renee Lane home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a woman dead on Tuesday morning.

Sherry Jutson, 44, was stabbed by her husband after a "domestic dispute," according to police.

They received a call around 10:24 a.m. after a family member found Jutson dead.

Police posted to social media about a "heavy police presence" on the road and told the public to avoid the area.

Authorities blocked the entrance to the street, only allowing residents to their homes.

Police said the suspect, identified as Brian Jutson, 45, fled the scene, but was later detained with help from Bryan Police Department and the Department of Public Safety in Bryan.

He has now been charged with murder.

No one else was injured, but police say the case is still under investigation and urge anyone who has information to call College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.