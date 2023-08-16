College Station Police to increase road presence, ease traffic concerns as TAMU students head back to town

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — To Alanna Henry, it seems traffic has gotten worse over the past 4 years she’s lived in College Station.

"It feels like every year, it just gets worse and worse and worse, in my opinion, as more people come in each year," Henry said.

With the largest freshman class coming into Texas A&M, she is preparing herself for the worst: the possibility of long wait times on her way to work and more reckless driving.

"They don’t know when to like put their blinkers on, or they’ll just cut people off and speed and all this stuff, and it’s stressful," she said.

But she’s not the only person noticing the traffic.

Public Information Officer David Simmons said the College Station Police Department sees more accidents when students are back in town and is trying to help drivers like Henry stay safe.

"With all the students that are coming back, historically, we always see it. There’s gonna be a ton of accidents," Simmons said.

Therefore, his department is increasing police presence in the city to prevent speeding and distracted driving like cellphone use and speeding.

Officer Simmons advises residents and students to be aware of changing speed limits near school and construction zones on Wellborn Road and Harvey Mitchell Road. He also advises drivers to be careful around school buses, avoiding passing when buses are stopped.

"There’s the potential that you could be pulled over and receive a citation," Simmons said. "Of course, you know, we’re not here to ruin people’s day, but we also have a duty and responsibility."

As for Henry, she doesn't have a problem getting to work since she doesn't live near the university anymore.

She used to sit in traffic for at least an hour to get to her job at Spencer's in the Post Oak Mall when she only lived 15 minutes away.

But now, if she comes across traffic, she said she’ll just have to wait it out.

"What I would have to do is just like get in line and just wait it out. I would have to leave like extra early just to get to work on time," Henry said.

Officer Simmons advises students to drive around town before classes start on August 21 to adjust to the area and advises residents to leave at least 20 minutes early to account for traffic.