College Station Police Department records 47 stolen vehicle reports since Jan. 1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police Department documented 47 reports of stolen vehicles since Jan. 1.

Although this is down from last year's report of 55 stolen vehicles from January to July, the department took to social media to remind people to lock their doors.

The police department provided a statement: "Basically, the main thing is we ask citizens to remove their valuables, firearms and keys out of their vehicle and lock the vehicle."

If you need to report a stolen vehicle, visit your local department's website to file an online report if it's not an emergency or call 9-1-1.