College Station ISD holds annual auxiliary job fair

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station ISD held its annual auxiliary job fair Monday to add more staff members before the 2023-2024 school year.

Candidates could apply, interview and even be offered a position.

Potential employees like Elbony Mobely say it was an opportunity to find a job after months of searching.

"I'm really happy about the situation. It's really hard to get an interview from just applying online," Mobely said.

Mobely worked in a hospital, preparing and planning meals for patients. Now, she wants to do the same thing with children.

She applied to work in nutritional services.

Director of Human Resources Josh Symack says the fair is a perfect opportunity for people to change their careers and fill the district's need for employees.

The districts is looking to fill positions in custodial and grounds work, nutritional services, transportation and substitute teaching.

"We're always looking to fill positions in auxiliary. It's kind of an ongoing process," Symack said.

"But we are not unlike anyone else, we still have a lot of positions available."

At least three people were offered the job on the spot, and that's what Mobely is hoping for.

"I'm looking to try child nutrition to see if I can learn something and give what I learned," Mobely says.

The district held two sessions from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

Anyone interested can still apply on the school district's website.