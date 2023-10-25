City of Rockdale seeks opinion for future park upgrades

ROCKDALE, Texas — Long-time Rockdale resident Rosa Braun has made many memories at Rockdale parks over the past 40 years.

She always took her sons there, and years later, they're taking her grandchildren to the parks.

"We’ve had so many gatherings from 20 to 200 people, and that what makes it so unique," Braun said.

Now, she's happy to hear some of her favorite parks like Sumuel Park, Bridge Park, Veterans Park and Moultry Park are getting a facelift, and the City of Rockdale is seeking public opinion.

The city is planning to update its master plan, partnering with engineering firm Freese and Nichols to make the plan compliant to Texas Parks and Wildlife requirements to receive more funding opportunities.

City Manager Barbara Holly said it's been years since the parks were updated.

"It’s more of an issue with timing where we need to be looking at things over 5 to 10 years," said Holly. "It’s been a while since we looked at it, so it’s time."

The city plans to upgrade facilities, trails, landscaping, drainage areas along creeks and even more opportunities for recreation like fields and courts.

But the city is also facing developmental pressures from surrounding areas.

They're even adding more development like single-family homes, and they want the parks to match the rest of the town.

"We see it coming, and we need to be ready for it," Holly said.

There is not a set price of the cost for the park upgrades, but the city plans to use either city funding from taxes or grant funding from Texas Parks and Wildlife, which is what they hope for.

Braun just doesn't want to see parks cut from the budget.

But she does want to see more bathrooms, and also to see cleaner parks so she can continue to make memories.

"We're trying to teach the children what's good about parks to share them with others. Without them, or with a dirty park, it's not gonna work," Braun said.

If you would like to voice your opinion on the parks, you can take an online survey.