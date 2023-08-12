City of College Station watering recommendation doesn't apply to landscaping, other water-reliant businesses

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Heather Best knows being able to adapt is essential in environmental work.

She's worked with the environment her entire career.

When she started working at Landmark Landscape Group a year ago, she learned adaptation comes with the job and the heat.

"Like environment, operations have a lot of change that we have to be able to acclimate to whether that means scheduling delays or rain or drought," Best said.

Now they're adapting to new watering restrictions College Station is recommending.

The recommendations do not apply to their business nor to nurseries and car washes.

But Best said they are willing to adapt to conservation efforts and are spreading the word to their customers.

"People really want to maintain those beautiful, luscious lawns, and we do, too," she said. "But we are still very mindful of conversation, we still promote that conservation."

During the last weeks of July, the city used 22 million gallons of water per day, but usage increased after weeks of triple digit temperatures and hasn't gone down.

Now the city is urging residents to limit watering to twice weekly to prevent entering Stage One of water restriction, which would force all residents to comply with the watering limit.

Water Resource Coordinator Jennifer Nations said the restriction helps maintain the integrity of the water system.

"For example, if the water towers are draining as fast as they are being filled, then, we can't maintain water pressure and that becomes an issue for fighting fires," Nations said.

Landmark has been adapting for over 15 years and not just by limiting watering.

The company also plants vegetation native to Texas that can withstand dry conditions, and they hope they can continue.

"Whether you’re looking at luscious environments or hardscapes or pergolas, there’s something different and the best thing that you’re giving is an outdoor space to thrive in," Best said.

Nations advises you to water before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. to maximize absorption.

If you're a College Station Utility customer, you can sign up for free irrigation system check-ups to help set up your watering schedule.