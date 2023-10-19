City of College Station celebrates 85th anniversary, unveils new History Wall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station is celebrated its 85th anniversary Wednesday.

They threw throwing a birthday party complete with birthday cake and refreshments.

The big reveal included unveiling the College Station History Wall.

The new wall was added to the second floor of City Hall, and features a timeline of historic events in College Station since being founded in 1938.

Along with the History Wall, residents attending the celebration also got to see relics important to the city's history.

Some residents, however, don't have to rely on relics to know about the past.

A.C Vinzant, for example, has been a College Station resident since 1966.

"There were three little communities. There was Northgate, Eastgate, and Southgate," Vinzant said.

"Each one of them had a city councilman who took care of their little areas."

Vinzant says he's not surprised at how the city has grown.

"College Station is something I always believed was going to be one of the biggest communities in the area, because we're the center hub of the metropolitan area between Houston, San Antonio, Austin, and Waco," he said.

For all the progress he's seen over the years, Vinzant says he's confident the future will look even brighter for the city.