City of Caldwell, Project SNIP partner to open 2nd annual pumpkin patch

CALDWELL, Texas — The City of Caldwell and Project SNIP is partnering to bring the community fun and raise money.

The non-profit organization and the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library opened its second annual pumpkin patch at the Caldwell Civic Center Monday.

They're selling pumpkins from $1 to $40, depending on the size.

All the money raised goes toward Project SNIP's low-cost spaying and neutering services to help curb overpopulation in the Burleson County. It also helps the organization provide care for stray animals.

The organization hosted the event last year for its fall fundraiser.

Secretary of the organization Diana Yarzagaray says the past fundraiser helped the organization continue it's services, receiving a large community response and even being able to sell left over pumpkins.

She says hopes the organization raises as much as they can to meet the demand for its services.

"The more people who hear about us and know about us, the more calls we get from people who found a stray that they want fixed or their own pets," Yarzagaray said.

"So,the demand is increasing a lot and we want to meet that demand as much as possible."

The city is also hosting the event to get the community to engage in activities in the area.

The library will host its "Fall on Main" Movie Night Oct. 2 at the pumpkin patch from 6-8 p.m., showing "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and "The House with a Clock in its Walls."

The patch will be open Sunday-Friday from 1-7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. until Oct. 31.