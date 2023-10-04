City of Caldwell attracts small business owners, strives for even more development

CALDWELL, Texas — Alicia Evers has been in the cosmetology industry for years and used to travel between Bryan-College Station and Caldwell to do what she loves.

When she was faced with the decision to open her business in April, she knew she had to take the leap.

Now, she is settling into her own salon, Twisted Scissors Salon, in Caldwell, and it was one of the best decisions she has made.

"It’s definitely been a long journey and a lot going on in the last 25 years. Everything has dramatically flopped over and gone into an area that we never thought would be going this far," Evers said.

But Evers isn't the only one opening a business in the city.

Director of Administrative services for the City of Caldwell Forrest Williams said other small businesses have moved in over the past 18 months.

Local businesses like Loudmouth Music Academy and even franchises like 7-Eleven opened this year.

He said the city is now facing developmental pressures from surrounding cities like Bryan and College Station and hopes to see more development in Caldwell, too.

"We’re seeing that growth pressure, and we want to see businesses come to Caldwell," Williams said.

Williams said the city has had trouble attracting businesses to its historic downtown area.

But he said the city's location between cities like Bryan-College Station and Austin and its increasing population make Caldwell a great place for start-up businesses.

"We have this small-town charm that a lot of communities don't have around here," he said.

It's one of the reasons that led Evers to open her business here.

She's able to work on her own time, connect with her clients and help other employees like Veronica Watson, an esthetician, reach their goals.

Watson said she still commutes to College Station to manage White Elm Day Spa but enjoys working in Caldwell.

"It's really felt amazing, honestly, I just really love making people feel good about themselves and conversating with them and just knowing that they can count on me and trust me with their treatments and their skin," Watson said.

"I've had a lot of returning customers. It's been a lot of fun."

Eventually, her goal is to do exactly what Evers did and move her services to Caldwell full-time.

"I think the smaller town helps us other than being in a franchise. We know more people on a one-on-one basis," Evers said.

"We live here with them in the community and that’s been a blessing for the most of us to keep us open and going."

The Burleson County Chamber of Commercewill hold a ribbon cutting for Evers' shop Thursday at 10 a.m.