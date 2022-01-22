City leaders remember Flynn Adcock

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan's City Council remembers one of its own after the death of district four councilman, Flynn Adcock.

”Well, he had a very positive impact and will continue to have a positive impact,” shared Mayor Andrew Nelson, city of Bryan.

And for others the impact was personal.

”For me personally I'll miss his friendship and his remarkable support." said Craig Borchardt, immediate past CEO for Hospice Brazos Valley. "But I also think that I'll miss very much his leadership in this community, he loved Bryan College Station, he was an Aggie, that’s how he came to love this community,”

Flynn Adcock served his community in more ways than one. He held a position as a board member for BTU, the Community Development Advisory Committee, Hospice Brazos Valley, and more.

“He was very passionate about serving others and he really cherishes the non-profit community in Bryan College Station,” shared Borchardt.

Feeling his loss is painful friends say, but it also brings out all the ways Adcock made a difference.

“In a lot of ways not only will it be a sad moment, but a celebration of Flynn’s life,” added Borchardt.

They say his legacy lives on as the vibrant man of service committed to his community.

”I don’t know that I ever saw him a day where he didn’t have a smile on his face and wasn’t living life to the fullest and enjoying himself and so we’re going to miss him," added Nelson. "He did a really good job representing his district and representing the city of Bryan."

Mayor Nelson says one of the Adcocks dreams was serving on the city council. A memorial service for the late councilman happens tomorrow in Brenham at St. Matthew's Lutheran church.