CALDWELL, Texas — The Friends of Caldwell Main Street is postponing its second annual "Festival of Tables" event.

The event encourages decorating and display tables to the community, having the community vote on the most creative tables, and hosting a dinner.

It was set to start Nov. 17, but the organization decided to postpone it due to too many events happening over the weekend.

There isn't a date set for the event, but organizers expect to host it in the spring.