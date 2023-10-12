Caldwell wedding venue displays pink tractor for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CALDWELL, Texas — You don't see a pink tractor everyday.

The Circle C Barn at Copperas Creek in Caldwell is displaying its new pink tractor at its wedding and event venue to raise awareness for breast cancer.

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a campaign to raise awareness and support people who had the disease, which is most common in women.

Owners Leon and Debbie Couch say it was a process to get almost every inch of the propane-fueled tractor painted.

It's the first year they are displaying it, but they plan to display the tractor year-round to promote regular check-ups.

“At lot of females come through here and it is to raise awareness to make sure to take care of yourself as well as others. A lot of times, we take care of our families, and we worry about everyone else, but we don’t necessarily take care of ourselves," Debbie Couch said.

They are encouraging community members to visit the venue to see it and even take pictures with it.

Couch says it's best to call the venue before visiting.