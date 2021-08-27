Caldwell ISD expanding extra-curricular activities to homeschoolers

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Homeschool students often face obstacles surrounding ways to get involved in extracurricular activities and socialize.

A local school has made it a little easier by passing a new subdivision program.

Caldwell ISD's band is an award-winning team and thanks to a school board-approved policy home school musicians can now also be a part of the magic.

Band director Cody Knott has been playing the trombone for more than two decades.

"Band has always been a home for me. It's why I want to make it a home for all of our students here," Cody Knott, director of fine arts and band, Caldwell ISD said.

That home just made room for more musicians.

The school board unanimously voted to allow home school students to participate in subdivision sports, including band.

"When you have the community and the high school working together in unison good things are going to happen," Dr. Justin Turner, Principal, Caldwell High School said.

The decision was made after a local parent requested the opportunity for their child to play baseball.

Home school students who join are doing more than displaying their talents.

"That's a wonderful experience for that student because then they get to be a part of the band and get to play but they are also a part of our band family," Knott said.

Principal Turner believes inviting teens to partake in extracurriculars at the high school may also inspire home school students to transfer.

"I feel like anybody who participates in anything that we do in the high school, whether that just be athletics, or fine arts is eventually going to fall in love with what we have to offer," Turner said.

Home school students must meet a set of requirements, including being homeschooled for two consecutive years to participate.

