Caldwell businesses to participate in Pink Friday, encouraging local shopping

CALDWELL, Texas — Local businesses like Lissa's Restyled Sip & Shop in downtown Caldwell are gearing up to participate in Pink Friday.

The Boutique Hub, an online boutique retail community, created the national event to encourage local shopping one week before Black Friday.

Owner Melissa Brune hopes it boosts sales this month since she saw fewer customers in October.

"We're the ones who really help support the little leagues, the school fundraisers, things like that. We have local families that work for us, so supporting local feeds people in town," Brune said.

She plans sell discounted goods on Friday, Nov. 17 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.