Burleson County Community Garden Project begins seasonal planting, searches for volunteers

CALDWELL, Texas — The Burleson County Community Garden Project is looking for volunteers to help plant fall and winter crops.

Project Manager Rhonda Tomasi says the organization is planting collard greens, winter lettuce, kale and broccoli this season.

She says the project is available if the community needs food or is interested in gardening.

"The vision is to begin a garden in this area for the county so that people have a resource for food in the event there are more food shortages or the prices increase," Tomasi said.

If you want to volunteer, you can check the organization's ads on Facebookor City of Caldwell's events calendar.