Burleson County Chamber of Commerce to host annual 'Scare on the Square'

Posted at 1:03 PM, Oct 28, 2023
CALDWELL, Texas — Get ready to fill your bags, trick-or-treaters!

The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual "Scare on the Square" event in downtown Caldwell on Saturday.

Local businesses and community members will be handing out candy and other treats from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Executive Director of the Chamber Susan Mott said it's their tenth year hosting the trunk-or-treat.

"What’s wonderful about this event, it’s a controlled trunk or treat so the chamber will know who exactly who is here, who’s distributing candy," Mott said.

Mott encourages anyone attending to wear a costume.

