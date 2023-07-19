Bryan Texas Utilities launches text notification system

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Texas Utilities launched its text message notification system Wednesday.

The system notifies customers about planned and unplanned outages and allows customers to report outages.

Public Information Officer Meagan Brown says the company wanted to give customers a better user experience.

"The hope for this system is that it really empowers customers to make decisions in real time and get communication as they come out," Brown said.

But she also hopes it curbs scams.

"These text messages will be coming from our main line number," Brown said.

"However, we know scammers sometimes can spoof numbers, but hopefully that lends a little bit of credibility to the program."

She says the company will never send messages about billing or payment, so if you receive a message about it, it's most likely a scam.

The company auto-enrolled existing customers, but if you didn't get a text, you may need to update your contact information online or by calling BTU.